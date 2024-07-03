Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in ASML by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ASML by 58.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5,985.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 661,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $19.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,067.09. The company had a trading volume of 501,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,224. The company has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $970.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $913.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

