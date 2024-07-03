Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.25

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €66.25 ($71.24) and last traded at €66.40 ($71.40), with a volume of 44272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €66.25 ($71.24).

Sixt Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.35.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

