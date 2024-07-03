Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8,424.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 74,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 74,052 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

