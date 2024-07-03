Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 27,508 Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,387,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,624,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

