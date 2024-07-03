Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100,169 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,382,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 264,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,892. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $932.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.