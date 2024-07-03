SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $49.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SM opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

