SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.40

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 460294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Equities analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.