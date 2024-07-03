SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.40

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 460294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Price Performance
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Equities analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.