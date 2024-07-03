SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 3.2% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

