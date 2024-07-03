SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

