Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Short Interest Update

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Spectral AI Price Performance

MDAI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 331,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,285. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spectral AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

