Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.35

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.35 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 730.72 ($9.24), with a volume of 3134979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716 ($9.06).

Several research firms recently commented on STAN. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.03).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 743.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 676.57. The company has a market capitalization of £18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

