Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Has $778,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.4% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

XAR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.98. 46,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,786. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

