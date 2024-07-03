StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

