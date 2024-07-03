StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

