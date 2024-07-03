StockNews.com Downgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Hold

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

UGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get UGI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. UGI has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. UGI’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.