StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %
NYSE BTX opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.61.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
