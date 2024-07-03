StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.82 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

