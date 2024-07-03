StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ opened at $0.46 on Friday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.