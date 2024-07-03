Streakk (STKK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,062.99

Streakk (STKK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Streakk has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $208,471.43 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02084714 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

