Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $179.91 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $179,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $145,144,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $325.32. 48,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

