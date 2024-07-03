Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Sells $10,760.40 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $10,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,280 shares in the company, valued at $860,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 617,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $650.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,800 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $7,078,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

