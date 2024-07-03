Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.30

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.301 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.28.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
About Suncorp Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.