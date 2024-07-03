Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 465.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,369,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $830.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $836.36 and a 200-day moving average of $756.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

