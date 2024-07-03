Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SMCI traded up $9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $847.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $836.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.