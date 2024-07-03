Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $821.01 and last traded at $834.28. 1,250,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,558,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $837.17.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $95,211,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

