Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after purchasing an additional 740,298 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,519,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 402,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,900. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

