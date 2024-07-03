T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.39

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 67191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,488,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 70,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 47,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

