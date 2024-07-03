Tangible Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Tangible has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $31.71 million and approximately $213.22 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.92518165 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,148.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

