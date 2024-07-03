TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TATT opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.89. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

