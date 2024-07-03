Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 23,456 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TECX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECX

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.55.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.