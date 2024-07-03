Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $21.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.26. 202,700,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,511,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $737.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

