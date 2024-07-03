TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TGTX stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

