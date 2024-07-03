The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,505. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

