The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.20 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Merchants Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of The Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 563.48 ($7.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £835.75 million, a PE ratio of -2,661.90 and a beta of 0.94. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 476 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 593 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 570.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 547.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mal Patel acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £2,148 ($2,716.92). 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

