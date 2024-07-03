thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.16 ($4.48) and last traded at €4.09 ($4.40). Approximately 2,191,850 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.04 ($4.34).

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.06.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

