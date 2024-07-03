Toncoin Price Reaches $8.01 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $27.36 billion and $320.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $8.01 or 0.00013083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.09 or 0.99995622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012751 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00078468 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,446,090 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,404,659.589808 with 2,460,058,745.7205634 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.85992948 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 448 active market(s) with $193,663,085.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

