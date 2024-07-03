Tony Xu Sells 54,166 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 10th, Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,264. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after acquiring an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

