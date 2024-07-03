Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

TPZ traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.03 and a twelve month high of C$24.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

