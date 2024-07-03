Total Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 127,760 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 3.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.81% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

ICLN opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

