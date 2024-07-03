Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 233,902 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 131,343 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 113,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

