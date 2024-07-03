Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCZ opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

