Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFSV stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

