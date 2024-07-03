Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $486.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.11 and a 200 day moving average of $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

