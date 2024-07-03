Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 874,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

