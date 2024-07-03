Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 34 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.46. 1,350,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

