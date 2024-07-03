Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 323,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,248. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

