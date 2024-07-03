Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $49.29.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

