Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 888.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. 1,875,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

