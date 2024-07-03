Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Titan International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Titan International by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

TWI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 139,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $520.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

About Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

