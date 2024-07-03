Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Titan International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Titan International by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Price Performance
TWI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 139,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $520.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
