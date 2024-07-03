Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 346,188 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,219,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 8.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. 52,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

